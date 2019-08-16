A week out from game action, and with 10 of 12 Travelin’ With Joe campus visits in the books, a few observations about the coming high school football season stand out.
— Expect teams from Calhoun County to match last season’s playoff lot. Nine of 12 football-playing schools in the county made the 2018 postseason, and that many stand a good chance to make it back. At least two that didn’t make it a year ago, Wellborn and Pleasant Valley, would seem to have playoff-caliber teams but have to knock somebody out of the 3A, Region 6 playoff picture.
— Transfer players, some having been acknowledged publicly by their coaches and some not, will play significant roles this season. Of the ones publicly acknowledged, Daveon Dukes (Saks), Tony Hunley (Saks), A.J. Brown (Cleburne County) and Miciah Ross (Cleburne County) look to be impactful players for Anniston. Same for Alexandria’s Dekari Garrett (Donoho) and White Plains’ Teddy Hall (Lincoln). Oxford’s J.B. Carlisle (Anniston) had an impact for Oxford last season and has breakout potential this season, replacing departed Tyetus Smith-Lindsey. Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins transferred to Rome (Ga.) then returned.
— The Star’s preseason prep football special will come out in Sunday’s paper. As it was last year, each county team will have a profile page with fun facts, a word from the coach and our take on what lies ahead for them. The publication will also include preseason all-county teams, with preseason picks for players of the year in 1A-3A and 4A-6A. Hint? The county lost special 2018 running backs to graduation, but two special ones stand out among returnees.