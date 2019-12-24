Joe Medley: The other side of reported SEC-CBS split

Let’s check glee among SEC fans over the SEC-CBS partnership’s apparent end when the current contract ends in 2023 with a couple of thoughts.
One, ESPN’s on-air talent will have the same dilemma that much-maligned Gary Danielson faces. They know they’re speaking to an audience broader than the two fan bases more directly impacted by any particular game, so they can’t toe any fan base’s partisan line.
Translated, they’ll still say things with which fans don’t agree.
Two, assuming that Disney-ESPN swoops in with a reported offer that will make the SEC $250-$300 million more, roughly $20 million per school, how many more ESPN employees will be laid off to pay these rights fees?
As late as 2017, roughly 100 of 1,000 employees saw their lives upended, with increasing rights fees cited as one of the major reasons. The all-sports network dumped 400 in 2013, with rights fees cited.
There’s a history of this affecting lots of real people with real lives, and the network will have to come up with all of those millions somehow.
How much money does the SEC need?
As for fans celebrating the thought of saying goodbye to a color analyst who’s just doing his job, get ready for the next one. They can’t just pander to the Roll Tide spin on the facts or the War Eagle spin on the facts.
Unless, that is, ESPN has devised a way to take us to a post-professional era.