Joe Medley: ‘The Last Dance’ like ‘Thrones’ for sports fans

One won’t read these words from an old sports writer often, so here goes … thanks ESPN!
The documentary miniseries “The Last Dance” started with Sunday’s two episodes, and I’m hooked.
It’s not because I ever loved the Chicago Bulls. I don’t mind admitting I pulled for the Utah Jazz when they played in the NBA Finals.
Michael Jordan was great, arguably the greatest, but Dr. J and Magic Johnson will always be my favorite NBA players.
The thing about “The Last Dance,” which chronicles the off- and on-court story of the 1997-98 Bulls, is how it captures the quarantine moment.
It’s not intentional. The miniseries was announced in 2018, and the trailer first aired in December. Who knew then that we’d all be such a captive audience?
The miniseries is a well-produced weaving of all-access film from a crew that followed the ’97-98 Bulls and current-day interviews, for perspective. For that, ESPN and the crew that filmed so much behind-the-scenes footage deserve credit.
There’s also the timing factor. The COVID-19 pandemic has deprived sports fans of live sports and locked us in our houses, and along comes our very own Game of Thrones.
It’s GoT for the G.O.A.T.’s struggle to lead his team to a sixth title, with all knowing that management intended to break up the team and rebuild at season’s end.
The docuseries gives sports fans too young to remember something more than the same old YouTube highlights of arguably the NBA’s greatest team. The rest of us get the rest of the story.
So, thanks ESPN. We needed this.