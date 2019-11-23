Every new layer that peels from the story of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury drives the narrative of how to view his Alabama career, and a new revelation puts the clincher on it.
The quarterback who made Alabama’s offense as feared as its Nick Saban-era defense reportedly didn’t have insurance against injury-related NFL draft slippage, which could cost him millions.
That means a player worth high-pick millions, who endured a surgical ankle injury earlier this season and returned to action, took the field risking more injury. One presumes he did it knowing he could lose millions.
Argue with the wisdom of it all. Argue that he should’ve taken out coverage to supplement the school-supplied, permanent total disability coverage, but don’t argue with Tagovailoa’s heart. A warrior cared more about going to war with his teammates, and that should endear him to teammates and fans forever.
Teammates understand it more, because Tagovailoa personifies what matters most in their culture. A player’s public persona matters little, if any, within a team. A player beloved externally can get live amid long looks internally, and vice versa.
Cam Newton’s public persona took hits for his inartful press-conference moments and allegations surrounding recruitment, but teammates saw something very different. Then-Auburn tackle Lee Ziemba, who would seem a sort at odds with a persona like Newton’s, called Newton the ultimate teammate.
“He’d step in front of a train for us,” Ziemba said during a 2011 autograph stop in Oxford.
The foxhole mentality prevails in team culture. A warrior wants to know only that a warrior shares his foxhole.
Safe to say, Tagovailoa is all of that, with a positive public persona to boot. That’s how he deserves to be remembered as the reality of his injury-shortened Alabama stay settles in.