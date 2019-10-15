Stars have aligned for quite a football weekend in our patch of paradise, Alabama and Auburn sold separately.
Friday’s prep schedule is like election night. Oxford will host Clay-Chalkville and a big Class 6A, Region 6 game. Alexandria goes to Etowah in a game to decide the 5A, Region 6 champion. Ohatchee plays at Ranburne to decide the 2A, Region 6 champion.
If that’s not enough, Wellborn plays at Pleasant Valley in a game with major playoff implications in 3A, Region 6.
Wanna road trip? Head to Oneonta and see Anniston play the home team for second place in 4A, Region 6.
Take your pick.
Go see one.
If that’s not enough, Jacksonville State hosts Southeast Missouri in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. It’s homecoming for JSU.
Can’t go? Listen to Mike Parris call his 400th JSU football game on the radio.
It’s a weekend dripping with relevance and rivalries. It comes a lot cheaper than an SEC game, and Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa won’t be your father’s Alabama-Tennessee game, anyway.