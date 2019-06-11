We saw something disgusting in Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
We saw Toronto Raptors fans reflexively cheer in the background when Golden State’s Kevin Durant, MVP of the past two finals, came up lame with an apparent Achilles injury.
Yes, the guy who seems to make the Warriors an unbeatable force risked playing injured after missing weeks of action. He risked playing with his team on the verge of losing these Finals. He took the risk with free agency just around the corner and lost out, and some in the partisan Toronto home crowd cheered.
It was their instant, gut reaction. Haha, Golden State! So much for your guy’s comeback. Hooray for our team! Can’t wait to win, celebrate and show our rear ends on social media!
We saw something disgusting, all right, and then we saw something beautiful.
Raptors players instantly dispersed and to tell the perspective-challenged among their fans to stop it. We saw Drake, the rapper who has appointed himself the Raptors’ Spike Lee, beside himself with respect and grief on the sideline as Durant passed by, arms around those helping him off the court.
Then we saw the apparently not-so-superteam without Durant lose the lead, rally from six points down late and win to force a Game 6.
After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry had to pause during a television interview.
“I’ve got a lot of emotions right now,” he said, as he looked around the emptying stands and noted how Durant “sacrificed his body” for the team.
Here’s betting that most anybody with perspective, whatever our rooting interests, felt that same range of emotions.