We’ve all heard about high-school referee ranks thinning because of abuse. How about some good news for local referees?
There was plenty of it in the AHSAA’s officials awards luncheon last week.
Jacksonville’s Jeremiah Massa, a Saks graduate, was named official of the year for soccer.
Anniston’s Keith Robertson was one of six officials to receive the Greg Brewer Distinguished Service Award, celebrating his 38 years of service.
White Plains graduate Shelby Wood (volleyball) was one of nine chosen to receive the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation scholarship. Recipients were either children of AHSAA officials or an official who is currently a student. One honoree was picked from each sports officials’ groups. The recipients for 2019, and the colleges they plan to attend, include:
Wood attends Wallace State-Hanceville.
AHSAA director of officials Mark Jones, a Guntersville native who worked 32 years at Jacksonville State University and officiated high school basketball, football and baseball in this area, presented awards. He’s been involved in officiating since 1978
Officials get far too much blame and should never receive abuse. Lots of good practitioners work, and have worked, on our fields and courts.
It’s good to see them get positive recognition. Congrats to Massa, Robertson and Wood.