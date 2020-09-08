Joe Medley: ‘Shut up and dribble?’ No, shut up and listen

Here’s a question for all who say Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and any number of others sports figures speaking out about social injustice should stick to sports.
Had they spoken the opposite view, would sports figures speaking out become acceptable?
Agreeable sentiments from sports get shared as viewpoint validation on social media. They’re great Americans then.
Let them say something that challenges our views, and they’re something else. Let them exercise their historically demonstrated power to hasten social change some don’t want, and responses become predictable.
There’s a condescending popular phrase for it: “Shut up and dribble.”
Well, no one’s shutting up and dribbling in the face of new-old injustices.
Saban marched with his players for Black Lives Matter, much to the chagrin of conservative fans in reflexively conservative Alabama. Those fans now must rationalize their long-expressed worship for he who seemed like a one-man embodiment of their values.
He’s won five national titles at Alabama, so he’s on their side on fall Saturdays. Then again, maybe he’s not so much on their side as society argues the rest of the week.
Herbstreit cried on air while recalling Stanford coach David Shaw’s articulation of injustices. ESPN’s face for college football released genuine empathy, such a foreign concept these days, and Facebook threads exploded under it.
The comments remind us why we always tell ourselves (but never listen) to not read the comments.
Bigotry was wrong, is wrong and will always be wrong. It lost the societal argument decades ago, and its zombie walk will end soon.
Human nature and morality keep thwarting those who just want the disadvantaged and marginalized to quietly accept their plight.
Don’t like that Saban marched? Stop following Alabama football.
Don’t like that Herbstreit cried? Don’t watch college football.
Otherwise, all anyone can really do is shut up and listen.