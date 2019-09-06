If we only take one thing from Steve Savarese’s time as the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s head man, here’s hoping we take words he penned this week about aggressive parents ruining high school sports.
Savarese called the issue a “growing concern” and the biggest challenge facing high school sports today. He cited a survey where 62.3 percent of 2,000 high school athletics directors asked called dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans the thing they like least about their job.
Savarese also cited alarming statistics showing that 80 percent of officials quit after the first two years because of unruly fans. He called official shortages in Alabama “severe” in sports like wrestling, swimming and track.
He offered six guidelines to dealing with the problem of unruly fans, all things that would seem self-evident: be the responsible one; parents shouldn’t live vicariously through children; let children talk to their coaches; be supportive; remember that college scholarships are not the purpose of high school sports; and for parents to let children know how much enjoyment they get out of watching them play.
My take?
Unruliness by some sports parents and adult fans derives from a general coarsening of society. Social media has acted as a gateway drug to greater incivility. What wasn’t OK to say has become OK, and it’s not a far leap from virtual to actual face-to-face.
Someone recently called my wife, a 21-year registered nurse, an “effing idiot” in a recent Facebook thread. No, he and I are not still Facebook friends.
Parents relying on sports for scholarships has come from legitimate economic anxiety. College costs have soared, making it unaffordable for more and more families who see wages not keep pace with rising costs across the board.
For an increasing number of families, high school sports have become a hunger game, and that’s sad.
This all comes as pay-for-play costs price more families’ kids out of participation in school activities. Whatever happened to this simple concept: it’s public school, and I paid my taxes?