High school sports fans know his silky-southern-smooth voice. NASCAR fans know his silky-southern-smooth voice. Anybody who listened to WTDR Thunder 92.7 or WHMA’s “The Score” back in the day knows his voice.
Anybody who follows FNN Network knows his voice and signature bald head and goatee.
Sadly for sports fans in Calhoun County and surrounding areas, Grady Sapp is taking his voice to the next phase of his broadcasting career. He’s going to Lake Broadcasting, where he’ll be heard on 100.9 FM “B-101” in Sylacauga and Kawliga Country, 97.5 FM in Alexander City.
Sapp will be operations manager and co-general manager. He’ll do afternoon drive for B-101 and be heard on Kawliga Country.
He did his last last air shift on WTDR on Friday.
Sapp has been ubiquitous on the local sports scene for a long time. An avid NASCAR fan, he has done public address at Talladega Short Track, as well as live coverage of ARCA and NASCAR events at Talladega.
He’s done play-by-play for high school football, basketball, baseball and softball and even some junior college basketball. Most visibly, he’s done play-by-play for FNN Network, which does internet broadcasts of local high school sporting events.
His sports talk credentials included an afternoon drivetime show, The Ticket, on WTDR from 2005-08. He also did The Score on WHMA from 1997-99.
Roanoke folks know Sapp’s voice from Eagle 102.3, where he worked from 1999-2001.
Sapp’s homespun humor and easy manor make him a friendly listen. Like we have in this market for years, folks in Sylacauga and Alex City will enjoy his work.
Best of luck, Grady, and we’ll miss you on our air.