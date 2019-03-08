Sad headlines like this get more numerous, the older one gets: “Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia.”
I’m not quite old enough to have good memory of the Hall of Fame pitcher’s time in New York, when he helped the Mets win the 1969 World Series. This Louisville, Ky., brat picked up on Seaver later, when he pitched for the nearby Cincinnati Reds.
There’s a reason Seaver received a then-record 98.84 percent of the vote for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, a record since surpassed by Ken Griffey Jr. (99.32) in 2016 and Mariano Rivera (100.00) this year.
Nicknamed “Tom Terrific” and “The Franchise,” he was a master craftsman. Even later in his major-league career, which spanned 311 wins and 3,640 strikeouts from 1967 to 1986, he was the picture of pitching as art form. He had enduring game, not flash-in-the-pan velocity.
When the Mets traded him to Cincinnati in the “Midnight Massacre” of 1977, this long-time Reds fan saw their loss and our gain. The “Big Red Machine” was coming off its second consecutive World Series victory, and Seaver on the mound made the lookahead nice.
He threw his first career no-hitter for the Reds in 1978, against St. Louis. He did it in the old Riverfront Stadium, one of the circular, cookie-cutter, multi-use stadiums of the time.
I saw a few games there.
Reds fans got five years of Tom Terrific. Sadly, he came as the gradual breakup of the “Machine” was underway. The aging Reds never won a World Series in those years, but it was fun to watch Seaver ply his craft in red and white.
He’s 74 now. To hear that the ravages of old age have befallen him, like so many other aging sports greats of those years, hurts the ears.
Longtime Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman, a good friend of Seaver’s, summed it up best.
“It’s a sad thing to know what’s happened to him because there are a lot of things I would think would be not as devastating for a guy like him as dementia is,” Brennaman told Reds.com. “But the memory of what he was and how he went about his business to those who knew him will always be there.”