There so much to like about having early and regular national signing days, and that was evident against Wednesday.
Alexandria’s Peyton Thrasher had his day. Same for others, like Jacksonville’s Cole Gaddy and Jewels Gray.
Because a big fish like Oxford’s Clay Webb and others had their day in December, reporters looking to cover signings had to look elsewhere on traditional national signing day. Young players who waited got more attention because of it, and that’s the way it should be.
Each media outlet has only so many people. When there are more signings than people, or certain signings command more coverage, priority decisions have to be made.
It’s simple math. We just can’t be everywhere at once.
Because college football now has two signing periods, there’s no signing-day glut. The mayo spreads more, and more get covered. More kids have their day in the sun.
That’s good, because money for college is the ultimate victory for high school sports. A young person converts talent and hard work into money for college at a time when rising college costs make paying for it a hunger game.
—What do high school sports mean to those who play? Check out this Facebook post from Alexandria senior forward Janizia Ross, after her team lost its area opener to Etowah 45-40 on Monday. She tagged 10 of her teammates: “Tonight was the last game of my high school career. Although this isn’t how I wanted it to end, I still see the good in what this sport has taught me. I’ve been through more adversities imaginable, but now that I look at it it’s shown me how strong I am and that anything I go through can’t be too bad to handle. I appreciate everyone who’s pushed me and watched me grow on and off the court. From 3rd grade color teams, AAU tournaments, and my senior season it’s been a ride. I’d do it all over again.”
—It’s been a good year for Ohatchee’s cross country and track program. Blake Noah and Gabe Hammonds finished 1-2 in the Calhoun County cross country meet back in October, and the boys/girls took fourth/fourth at the state meet. The boys/girls finished sixth/eighth at the state indoor track championships last week. Their best finish, first in the boys 4x200-meter relay, was a combined effort with some football standouts. Grayson Alward, Cam McCombs and Ryker Lambright teamed with Noah to win state. Congrats to Coach Casey Howell and his athletes.
—Speaking of Ohatchee, head football coach Scott Martin had a proud moment over the weekend, learning that one of his former players, Ed Reed, will put on a gold jacket as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. Martin coached Reed at Destrehan High School in Louisiana, and Reed’s story is one to inspire less-heralded recruits out there. He was a two-star prospect before going on to fame as a safety at the University of Miami, and with the great Baltimore Ravens’ defenses. Speaking of local connections to Reed, former Anniston High great Antoine McClain posted a picture him and Reed as Ravens teammates. McClain, an offensive lineman, is the much larger man on the right. “Thanks for the knowledge!” McClain wrote atop the picture.
—Ranburne got in on the signing action Wednesday when offensive lineman Brock Young, a second-team all-state pick, signed with West Georgia, and there could be more to come for the Bulldogs. First-team all-state linebacker Gunner Hollis checks in as a three-star recruit, according to 247sports. He lists as the state’s No. 75 overall prospect.
—Keep an eye on another former high school athlete from the area. Former Piedmont baseball standout Easton Kirk, now at Wallace State, signed with Troy in December, but word is he’s getting looks from the pro level. It’s all about the bat. He hit .364 with 10 home runs, 16 doubles, 51 RBIs and 47 runs as a freshman and had a blazing summer, batting .407 with five home runs and 28 RBIs for the Hays Larks in the wood-bat Jayhawk League. He has a sophomore season at Wallace State to add to those numbers.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: tennis, March 1-2 at Oxford Lake; baseball, March 8-12 with March 13 as a rain date at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.