Joe Medley: RIP to Shula, an adaptable, creative genius

The greatest coaches show adaptability and creativity, and that’s what I’ll always remember about Don Shula.
The NFL’s all-time winningest coach, who died Monday at age 90, won with the Baltimore Colts and Johnny Unitas, one of the NFL’s early great passers. Shula won with the 1970s Miami Dolphins, a team founded on a monster-yet-mobile offensive line and the two-back attack of Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick, with heavy doses of Mercury Morris. Past the 1978 rules changes, meant to goose the passing game, Shula formulated something special with Dan Marino and the Marks, receivers Duper and Clayton.
He reached Super Bowls with all of those teams and won two of them. He even got a Dolphins team quarterbacked by David Woodley to the Super Bowl.
This Minnesota Vikings fan will always remember how Shula made the lean, fast and mean “Purple People Eaters” defensive line look confused and frustrated against Csonka, Kiick and Morris.
There was a reason.
More than a year before that game, the Vikings nearly prevented history. The Dolphins needed a last-gasp drive to win 16-14 in Bloomington, Minn., surviving their biggest scare on the way to an historic, 17-0 run.
Shula adapted when faced with the Vikings again, in Super Bowl VIII.
An NFL Films highlights video opens with a tutorial from Shula, who used the Purple People Eaters’ experience and quick reactions against them. Shula’s interview told of a finesse blocking scheme, a choreography of cross blocking, influence and misdirection that punished Alan Page, Jim Marshall and Carl Eller for letting their feet believe their eyes.
It was a masterpiece game plan, executed by an offensive line as adaptable as its coach. RIP to a great one.