Joe Medley: Reversal and misfortune: what a Big Ten mess

The Big Ten Conference sure has been unlucky.
The league canceled its fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguably the right decision. They expected other Power 5 leagues to follow suit and found that schools in the southern half of the country just … can’t … live without football season.
Like so much of our society, the Big Ten found the discomforts of doing the right thing too great and reversed itself.
The delayed start means Big Ten teams have played fewer games. The predicted cold-weather resurgence of COVID-19 has arrived, and the Big Ten finds itself scrambling after losing arguably its most high-profile game.
Michigan canceled its game against Ohio State. Rising COVID positives and contact tracing left the Wolverines too few players with too little practice time to play, and Michigan’s cancelation leaves Ohio State having played five games.
The Big Ten requires six to qualify for the league-championship game.
What a face-palm, and the league might have to eat a greater face-palm to fix it: either make an exception to the rule to get their best team in the league title game, or avoid the appearance of rooting for another Big Ten team to cancel.
That way, an opponent frees up to play Ohio State.
Maybe Purdue could suddenly cancel and free up Indiana for another crack at Ohio State, which survived a Hoosier comeback to win 42-35 on Nov. 21. Only, of course, if the league’s luck changes.
There’s a line in the classic war film Full Metal Jacket where Pvt. Joker stands up to Sgt. Hartman: “Sir! The private believes that any answer he gives will be wrong, and the senior drill instructor will beat him harder, if he reverses himself. Sir!”
Reality hit the Big Ten hard earlier this fall, and looks to be hitting it harder.