How does one know when someone’s name belongs on a ballpark somewhere? When their presence there is eternally missed.
We’ll miss Pat Brooks, “Mama Brooks” to one of Calhoun County’s best-known baseball families. She died Saturday night, after a battle with cancer, and we miss her terribly.
She was many things to many people, and the reach of her natural warmth transcended sports.
The sports community long knew her as wife to late Wellborn coach Jimmy Brooks. Wellborn’s Jimmy Brooks Field was dedicated in 2012.
She was mother to Wes, who played for Wellborn and Jacksonville State and coached Wellborn before his current job as head coach at Oxford, where he won a 6A title in 2012.
Pat was mother to Roby, who played for Wellborn and JSU, owns the Top Gun Athletic Facility and coaches Top Gun’s 10-under baseball.
If you’ve followed the bouncing ball in Calhoun County, chances are you’ve seen Pat Brooks, seated behind the backstop, following her family’s pursuits.
It didn’t have to be baseball. She was all about grand daughter Sawyer’s soccer pursuits.
It didn’t have to be blood family. A weekend Facebook post by Oxford football standout Kristin Booth told a touching story of Pat Brooks’ encouraging words and hug after a practice.
Like so many, I’ve had the blessing of a Pat Brooks hug.
Since 2011, she’s been the most frequent of likers and retweeters on my Twitter account. I started tweeting back at her, dubbing her “Momma Baseball” as a way to say thank you. Over the past year, I prayed it would lift her spirits.
We’ve all missed seeing her behind the backstop at Choccolocco Park’s signature field, and her name on something around there, or around here, would make a nice touch.
Until then, here’s hoping there’s a ballgame, backstop, warm sun, folding chairs and Twitter in Heaven. So long, Pat Brooks. You are terribly missed.