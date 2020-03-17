Joe Medley: Rediscovering quiet amid crisis

Am I alone in rediscovering quiet? Seems unavoidable, as COVID-19 shuts down our world and lowers the sounds of our lives.
I got a preview last Wednesday, which seems like a lifetime ago in the progression of our viral load. It was at least three professional sports leagues, one National Collegiate Athletic Association and one Alabama High School Athletic Association ago.
Work took me to Anniston High School, just a few blocks from my church. I have a key to the fellowship hall, so I parked my stuff, worked then walked to the school.
After walking back to church and writing, I had time to kill. My son and his friends were hours from returning to Oxford from motion night, and I was their transportation back to Jacksonville.
The church’s quiet left the senses searching. Once our music leader departed from his practice time, the central air and I had it all to ourselves.
My phone helped me to imagine the world’s noise, but I controlled the volume.
No TVs in our church, so no cable news. No chance to hear music from my political hymnal, but how ironic that we find ourselves needing news most when we most need away from it.
Wind and raindrops whispered from outside the church. My thoughts played like a TV with no volume, and I tried listening for His.
I could pray loudly without moving my lips. Why yell at Jesus?
A few days and sports-league shutdowns later, the only church sound was the Rev. Laura Hutchinson’s podcast service. First Christian Church of Anniston’s new social-distancing arrangement leaves this elder feeling distant, but it let me sleep longer.
Presently, my son cackles in his room.
My beagle mix, Lexie, sleep-breathes beside me, but no TV sounds and no cravings for them.
May the virus crisis subside and soon. There’s something disquieting about missing the noise of our lives.
Then again, there’s something disarming about quiet. Remember what we rediscover.