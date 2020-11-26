Joe Medley: Reclassification, not COVID-19, ’20 game changer

Turns out that COVID-19 wasn’t the game changer many feared for Alabama high school football this season. Reclassification was.
Reclassification for the 2020-22 cycle wrought more than rearranging deck chairs. It changed the look of so much, including the playoffs.
A year ago, the Class 3A region lined with teams from Calhoun County reigned supreme in 3A north football. Reclassification bumped 2A power Fyffe up in class, and the road to the Super 7 seems to run through Paul Benefield Lane, which lies adjacent to the stadium bearing his name.
The Red Devils stand two thirds of the way through the Region 5 gauntlet, having eliminated Wellborn and Ohatchee in the second round and quarterfinals, respectively. Next up: Region 5 and reigning 3A champ Piedmont.
Reclassification dramatically altered Oxford’s region, making it a walk for the reigning 6A champions.
In 5A, reclassification shipped two-time defending champion Clay Central south. The Vols lost in the quarterfinals to St. Paul’s, back down from 6A after a two-year competitive-balance hit.
Reclassification sent Pleasant Grove north, into Alexandria’s playoff path. The Spartans eliminated Alexandria’s best team in five years in last week’s quarterfinals.
The 2019 season saw the 4A region that includes Jacksonville and Anniston send both to the semifinals. Reclassification brought Handley and Munford into the mix and shipped that region south.
Only Handley, which fought through the south bracket en route to its 2016 state title, remains for the semifinals. The rest lost in the first two rounds, including 2019 4A runner-up Jacksonville and 2019 semifinalist Anniston.
Spring Garden bumped up from 1A for the first time in its history, and the Panthers made the semifinals for the first time in their history. They’ll play Mars Hill Bible, up from 1A on competitive balance.
Reclassification had far greater impact on the 2020 season than COVID-19. Just a little dressing for football fans, as we pause on Thanksgiving to count our blessings.