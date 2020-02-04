Joe Medley: Put shot clock in prep hoops? Pass

A Twitter poll, conducted by Dr. Dish Basketball, turned up 84 percent support for adding a shot clock to high school basketball.
So said more than 5,000 people who voted in the poll, done by a page based in Bloomington, Minn., and with 72,000 followers. The coaches-centric page serves up “daily drills, tips, & inspiration.”
It’s tempting to reflexively agree with the poll’s results, but think. What cost must mostly public-school systems face to provide and maintain needed equipment?
Too, we’re talking high-school ball, not travel ball. High school remains a place for average to elite players. It remains a place with a mission statement far broader than producing recruits.
There should be a place in high school for the team blessed with athletes, capable of succeeding at college-style, up-tempo ball. There should also be a place in high school for teams not so athletically blessed to find their best path to victory.
Style variety is good, and coaching becomes more important.
It’s not like controlled tempo is cheating, and it’s not like stall ball infests the preps. Rare is the team with enough good ball handlers to run a minute off the clock against length and athleticism.
Most high school teams try to play fashionable, up-tempo ball. How many times do we see prep players rush bad shots and think to ourselves, “Why rush in high school?”
If there’s any place where the extra pass can still thrive, it’s high school. If there’s a place where it’s still about learning fundamentals for the overwhelming majority of players, it’s high school ball.
Again, why rush it?