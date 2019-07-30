The transfer portal sounds like something right out of Star Trek, but college athletes sure are beaming other places.
New headlines about someone entering the NCAA’s new portal come almost daily. It’s become a waiver wire, of sorts, and a new thing for recruiting-obsessed fans to watch.
There’s no high school portal, but high school players sure seem more portable these days. Old faces will show up in new places under Friday night lights this fall.
The more transferring becomes business as usual, the more some fans, coaches and media decry it. It’s one more sign of their apocalypse, but what about positive transfer stories?
Oxford running back J.B. Carlisle transferred from Anniston and waited his turn behind Tyetus Smith-Lindsey last season. Carlisle has a chance to be Oxford’s featured back this season, and his new coach sure seems to like him. Keith Etheredge got emotional just talking about Carlisle at last week’s inaugural Calhoun County County Quarterback Club media day.
It’s worked out well for Carlisle. Good for him and all who find what they seek. Good for them, that they had a way.
Young people have one chance to be high school athletes. The ones that make to college ball have one chance to be collegiate athletes.
What’s wrong with them being happy?
What’s wrong with them pursuing what they see as they best chance gain playing time?
Or what they see as the best chance to win?
Or what they see as the better coaching?
It’s as real world as grownups changing jobs, whatever their reasons. Coaches do it all the time.
As long as it’s done within the rules, let them transfer. The world will just have to get used to kids holding more cards.