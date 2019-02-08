College football fans in the southeastern U.S. count our blessings. With the SEC plus Clemson, we sit at the power center of the sport we hold most dear.
With blessings come curses, and that shows up in recruiting.
Clemson, Alabama and Georgia rank among college football’s top five powerbroker programs. They sit in close proximity, which makes it harder to keep top recruits in their home state.
We saw it Wednesday, when Hoover wide receiver George Pickens flipped to Georgia after a year-and-a-half commitment to Auburn. Why?
“I just felt like it was the right place for me," Pickens said. "Plus, coaching-wise knowing that Kirby Smart is always going to be up for a national championship.”
Ouch, Gus Malzahn. That had to smart.
But misery had company in the early signing period, when Oxford offensive lineman Clay Webb chose Georgia over runner-up Alabama. Webb was widely considered the state of Alabama’s top prospect
A year ago, Central-Phenix City’s Justyn Ross, the top prospect in Alabama, chose Clemson. Eleven months later, the No. 7 receiver in the country helped Clemson rout Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game.
They all have their reasons. For Webb, his relationship with Georgia offensive-line coach Sam Pittman played a major role.
Then again, Georgia and Clemson have proven to be viable options for players who hope to play for national championships. Clemson has won two of the past three. Georgia lost to Alabama in a classic national final in 2018 and should’ve been in the playoff again this year.
With a few real championship possibilities close to home, factors like relationships can play bigger roles, and top prospects leaving Alabama are no longer Jameis Winston-like shocks.