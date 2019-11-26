Start a Facebook thread with the question, how did Calhoun County produce a record five state semifinalists in prep football? Watch a lively discussion follow.
Who knows? It might even outlast some venom-filled, last-word rabbit hole over politics.
The reasons are many … great coaches, great athletes, programs with tradition and so many programs hitting stride at once.
It didn’t happen out of nowhere. Nine teams from the county made the playoffs in 2018. This season, all eight qualifiers advanced to the second round. Ohatchee and Alexandria came within a combined eight points of the third round.
Steel makes steel, and it’s clear that the lower levels of football have done a lot of hammering in recent years.
Maybe the biggest reason is the same, big-enough/small-enough perfect storm that makes county championships, especially the boys and girls basketball tournaments, such big events.
Calhoun County is just big enough, even if barely so, to squeeze in 15 high schools, spread over five public systems plus four private schools. Of 15 high schools in the county, 12 play football … a minor miracle, considering the number of players and cost involved.
Then again, the county has only one school, Donoho, in 1A, the smallest of seven enrollment-based Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications. Population comfortably allows for 11 public-school football programs, ranging from 2A to 6A, and many get enough quality players out to compete on their levels. Schools that don’t make the playoffs are widely considered good enough to finish among the four qualifiers in lesser AHSAA regions, but geography aligns them with their nearest like-sized competitors.
The county is also just small enough for things to matter, because things get really familiar. Kids play each other on the lower levels and know each other. They wind up at different high schools in a tightly packed county and want to carry on that competition.
Even in a county with a Division I university, there’s no outshouting high school sports. It matters, and the arena draws. Results like we’ve seen in football this season and last come when the draw hits a quality maximum.