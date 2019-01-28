Love ’em, hate ’em or something in between, but respect what the New England Patriots have accomplished over going on two decades in the NFL.
Hard to believe, but Sept. 11 remained a fresh wound when the Patriots’ dynasty started. It seemed symbolic, almost like the NFL reaching down to help us off the ground, when the red-white-and-blue team called the Patriots scored the Super Bowl upset of the “Best Show on Turf” in January of 2002.
Our country heart thumped as a collective, and the Pats had no haters.
That was so 17 years ago, so nine Super Bowl appearances ago and so five Super Bowl victories ago. I was 36 years old, and so was the Super Bowl.
Same owner, coach and quarterback, though.
Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are the constants. Brady has defied aging to remain an elite quarterback at 41. He, Belichick and Kraft have defied the NFL structure, designed to prevent any franchise from staying up or down too long.
It’s not supposed to happen this way, but the Patriots have been smart with draft picks, trades and free agency. In a salary-cap league, they play the NFL brand of moneyball and stay among the top handful of teams in the league each year.
It all started by beating the Rams in the Super Bowl. Come Sunday, the Pats will play the Rams again, bookending their era. The Rams will become the third franchise to twice play the Pats in the Super Bowl during New England’s 2000s run.
A Rams victory, following up Philadelphia’s victory over New England in last year’s Super Bowl, will spark the latest round death proclamations for the Pats’ run. Like so much they’ve done in 17 years, seeing is believing.