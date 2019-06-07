It’s easy to trash Golden State Warriors part owner Mark Stevens.
He pushed Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and Stevens deserves the ban he received for the rest of the series. Then again, he’s a symptom, not the disease.
Golden State and the NBA announced that Warriors investor Mark Stevens has been banned for a year and fined $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language at Kyle Lowry in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/tAGDN5yire— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2019
Here’s your get-off-my-lawn rant warning.
Still here? Good, now where have all the leaders gone?
Whether it’s sports, politics or industry, what happened to people in high position who at least put forward a modicum of dignity and humility in public spaces?
They seem to let the culture lead these days, and what the heck? If it feels good, do it. We’re all human, so let it fly.
Join the race to the bottom, it comes with consequences, but consequences are temporary compared to a long-lived viral video.
Join the argument. Everybody’s doing it on social media, the gateway drug to face-to-face nastiness.
Stevens, no doubt, has somebody high-fiving him somewhere. We don’t have to look to imagine fans who want no negativity around their team’s championship chase, celebrating his actions on social media.
Wait for it … here comes the alleged, prior-offense justification. Partisans will spin events.
What to expect, though, when the player in the other-colored jersey, hustling out of bounds for a ball, has morphed into the enemy in a hater-narrative world? Grrr!
We should expect leaders. At the very least, we should expect those in leadership positions to value better angels enough to sit still. Stay out of the news.
No example beats a bad one any day.