Well then. Say this about Ed Orgeron’s fiery postgame speech Saturday … it was a long way from, “You cun do eet!”
In his Cajun-colorful way, Orgeron blew past Waterboy levels to preach to his choir, after his LSU Tigers beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
He’s not the first coach to deliver a profanity-laced locker-room talk. They’ve done it for as long as coaches have motivated teams. They just haven’t always done it with cell phones in live mode.
The 58-year-old Orgeron certainly knows about cell phones. No doubt, he uses one for all kinds of functions, including recruiting.
Surrounded by quick draws of the nimble-thumbs generation, however, Orgeron probably didn’t think someone would film from the locker room. Forgive him for not fully grasping that the need to film now trumps all unwritten rules, like the need to keep some things within a family.
Facing backlash from Alabama fans and old-schoolers who don’t think their pet legends did the same thing, Orgeron will have another talk with his team. Other coaches who haven’t, will have the same talk about establishing phones-down zones.
As for Orgeron’s “Roll Tide what? (Expletive) you!” message Saturday, he’s trying to do for LSU what Pat Dye did for Auburn … get his team over the mental block of a rival playing out the back nine of a legendary coach’s career.
Orgeron wants his team to look at the football and see Nick Saban’s face, right before kicking the bleep out of it.