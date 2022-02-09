Joe Medley: One last time ... thanks, Rudy Abbott

Happy birthday, Rudy Abbott, and thanks.
I wrote those words Dec. 29, 2017, on Abbott’s 77th birthday. It was my way of winking back at a great man after he’d thrown me a lifeline in a low moment.
I didn’t go into details then. I don’t like to bleed in public — or gush blood, at least — and it was written for a former regular feature we called “In My Opinion.” That format had a 250-word guideline, so there wasn’t much room to bleed.
Less than two months after Rudy’s 81st birthday, the wit and wisdom emeritus of our community, most especially the sports community, has left us. He lost his battle with COVID pneumonia overnight. Lots of people blessed to have had Rudy give them a piece of himself feel like bleeding today.
We all know the resume … Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame, Jacksonville State University Athletic Hall of Fame, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, 1,032 wins and two DiVision II national titles as JSU’s baseball coach.
His many proteges played baseball professionally and/or coached it. Many still coach it, and their piece of Rudy includes a lifetime of baseball self offerings. Oxford coach Wes Brooks shared a story about Rudy visiting his dugout every half-inning, during a 2009 state semifinal series against Vestavia Hills.
Rudy came bringing pointers, and Oxford won that series.
The less-told piece of Rudy involved his connection to my industry. He worked in The Anniston Star sports department between minor-league baseball and his time as JSU’s sports information director.
As much as he knew baseball, Rudy knew us. He got us.
In more recent years, he stayed in touch through private messages and comments on social media. That seemed to be his outreach tool after his public life in sports and local politics, as a Calhoun County commissioner.
Social media also seemed to be his radar, or a component of it. Somehow, he knew to send me a message in 2017 … “Wanna meet for lunch? My treat.”
We had never collaborated in that way previously. That told me he knew I needed someone and something more than a private message.
That was the year The Star eliminated the sports columnist position, which had been mine. Devastated doesn’t cover it. I had worked hard for 21 years to achieve my dream to be a newspaper sports columnist. I worked hard for nine years to be the best I could at it.
I won first place in column writing in every state contest we entered then at least once, some more than once. I won for column writing in Alabama Sports Writers Association and Alabama Press Association, contests in which we were judged against the state’s largest outlets.
I finished fourth nationally for papers in our circulation category in Associated Press Sports Editors.
It wasn’t just a job to me. It was a dream realized. What more could I have done to justify it?
Suddenly, it became one more broken dream adrift in a sea of dreams broken or abandoned in our industry’s sad era of slash-and-burn corporate think.
It left a wound. That wound remains, hidden under my shirt. It still hurts.
As it was with many of Rudy’s former players, he just knew. We met one fine day at Arby’s in Lenlock, and I aired beefs over beef.
He listened. He offered encouraging words about my work. Kind words. More kind than I probably deserved.
He’d done it other times virtually, but it hit differently in person. It always hit well, coming from him.
Whether through comments on social-media threads or private messages, he continued to offer kind and encouraging words in the years since our 2017 lunch at Arby’s. I can always go back and read them, but I’ll miss Rudy’s fresh encouragement.
I’ll miss seeing him at sporting events all over this county.
Once and for always, Rudy Abbott, thank you! You’re a treasure.