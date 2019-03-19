Saw a funny picture on social media recently. There sat Duke players, including freshman phenom Zion Williamson, on the bench, but “Duke” on the fronts of their jerseys had been changed.
From left to Zion, they read, “Zion, Zion, Zion, Zion, me.”
It’s about the truth, and WIlliamson is the truth headed into his one and, likely, only March Madness.
Give me Duke on my bracket. Give me Duke on 10 brackets, so long as this guy plays full go, and to all who want to make the next three weeks about Williamson’s future?
Give me a break.
We get it. To borrow a term a friend shot at me on Facebook, college basketball is a cesspool. There’s growing awareness and righteous indignation over who benefits, who doesn’t and who sweats most.
Those are legit issues, but we’re entering a three-week holy season for college basketball. This is when lots of people, not just hardened fans, care.
A lot of players who will never sign a shoe contract will have their “One Shining Moment.” If shoes don’t blow up, then brackets certainly will.
The surest of things are Williamson and Duke, the top overall seed, with him. He’s apparently healthy after missing five games with a knee sprain, resulting from shoe failure.
This is his time to give us something we’ll all remember. Let’s just enjoy and fight over issues after the Final Four.