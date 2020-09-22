Joe Medley: Nobody wins in the forfeit life

Be it football, volleyball or whatever, quarantine-related forfeits in high school sports have hit a tipping point in Calhoun County.
Whether on the forfeiting end or receiving end of forfeits, Donoho, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and White Plains have lost games and matches. That’s half of the county’s sports-playing high schools.
Jacksonville just forfeited its coming football games with Piedmont and Handley, two consequential games for fan interest and/or region implications.
Donoho rescheduled a football game with Pleasant Valley and forfeited to White Plains. Weaver forfeited football games with Piedmont and Armuchee (Ga.).
Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and White Plains quarantined, or are quarantining, their volleyball teams.
That’s just counting games or matches lost. Individual quarantines for players who tested positive or got snagged in contact tracing cost them games or matches.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association went ahead with fall sports on schedule, and most involved see it as better than the nothingness that befell spring sports. Forfeits are part of our lives, likely for the rest of the school year, but there are no winners.
The score might say 1-0. The record might improve for one team, but one team loses game and/or gate. The other team loses a game and takes a hit in the record. Both teams lose in-season development that comes from playing.
Jacksonville’s forfeit to Handley potentially dealt the Golden Eagles a serious blow in the chase of a third region title in as many years.
Piedmont lost its homecoming game and, as things stand, has no opponent for the rescheduled homecoming. Homecoming activities, rescheduled once because of a forfeit then again because of weather forecasts, remain scheduled for Wednesday.
Even teams not involved in forfeits take a hit. Anniston took social media abuse for not sacrificing its open date to help Piedmont fill the Weaver void, but coaches time open dates strategically. With important region games ahead, why risk injuries to schedule an additional non-region game?
From the perspectives of those who play, coach or care about high school sports in Alabama, playing and living with forfeits was the best of two bad options. Nobody wanted a lost fall after a lost spring.
Then again, mounting forfeits deflate a valiant attempt to maintain normalcy, and here’s the thing — it’s just midseason.