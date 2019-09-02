Bo Nix came to Auburn with all of the instant-legend buildup.
If the broadcast of the Tigers’ 27-21 victory over Oregon on Saturday didn’t make it clear enough, he’s the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.
Bo’s first name is, well, Bo, and all Auburn fans know that Bo knows.
Add the game-winning drive the younger Nix led against Oregon, the obvious poise he showed for a true freshman, the heady first-down run on fourth down and the game-winning pass to Seth Williams, and Bo Nix gets the one-game Heisman.
Heck, his throw to Williams even looked hauntingly like his dad’s throw to Frank Sanders in the 1993 Iron Bowl … back shoulder, about the same yardage, adjustment and struggle over the goal line by the receiver.
Just one thing.
Dear history, you remembered Sanders in “Nix to Sanders.” Be a sport and remember Williams in “Nix to Williams.”
Bo Nix did everything for which he got credit in that final drive Saturday, but it’s arguable that Williams did just as much, especially on the game-winning touchdown. He adjusted to the ball. He made a leaping catch, using his body to shield off Oregon cornerback Verone McKinley III.
Williams made the catch with McKinley’s left arm wrapped around his own and right arm wrapped around his back. Like Sanders, Williams won a physical battle to get over the goal line as McKinley tried to pull him down.
As it was for Bo Nix in quarterbackdom, Williams made a great play in wide receiverdom. They call it a 50-50 ball for a reason.
It wasn’t just Bo Nix, however compelling his storyline.
It was Nix to Williams.