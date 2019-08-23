Bo Nix is Auburn’s starting quarterback as a true freshman, and a seemingly can’t-miss prospect has a chance to close a loop for Gus Malzahn.
Can the coach whose best quarterbacks at Auburn transferred into the program, sign and mold a success story?
Now seven seasons into his stay as Auburn’s head coach, Malzahn’s best answers came off the waiver wires. Nick Marshall led Auburn to the national championship game, with the help of a couple of miracles. Jarret Stidham led Auburn to an SEC championship and just might’ve gotten the Tigers to the playoff, but for the injury to running back Kerryon Johnson.
Enter Nix, the legacy quarterback who follows dad Patrick’s storyline to Auburn. The former five-star, all-everything son transferred to Pinson Valley to follow his dad’s coaching career and led the Indians to back-to-back state titles.
Before the Nix factor, Pinson Valley had never made it past the quarterfinals. He also presided over both of the Indians’ seasons with double-digit victories.
On a bad night, Nix came out looking good.
He struggled for three quarters at Oxford last season, going 8-for-27 for 179 yards. He completed one pass out of 14 in one stretch against the Yellow Jackets’ blitz-happy defense.
Oxford couldn’t contain his talent for four quarters, however. He scrambled right and threw against his body, darting Keyonteze Johnson for 33 yards as Johnson crossed from the back side. Nix’s 4-yard run on the next play put the game out of reach, 28-13.
In a difficult game, against a defense with college talent, Nix threw for two scores and ran for another one.
No one doubts Nix has the “it” factor, and he has four years to up it at Auburn. If Malzahn can stay out of the way, Nix just might give him that signed-and-raised success story.