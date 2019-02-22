There’s a big loser Nike’s very public shoe failure that led to Duke one-and-done Zion Williamson’s knee sprain earlier this week, and it’s not Nike.
Yes, the company’s stock-market value took a reactionary $1.1 billion tumble, but that’s a mere 1.7 percent. Company shares recovered much of their losses Friday, when U.S. stock markets rose on economic news.
Don’t worry, Nike will be OK.
Williamson wasn’t a big loser, thank goodness. His knee injury doesn’t appear serious enough to be more than a hiccup on his road to being the NBA’s top draft pick.
The big loser is college basketball. The Dick Vitales of the world, and others who love the sport, had to turn their heart away as NBA stars spoke out, advising Williamson to shut it down the rest of his one-and-done college season and prepare for the pros.
DeMarcus Cousins was most blunt: “Well, knowing what I know now, college is bulls---.”
Then, among renewed public outcry about the risk and lack of reward for players who benefit so little from their sport, college fans had to confront another reality. It was always there, just not front of mind.
Companies like Nike outfit college teams. Players who play for those schools must wear their school’s brand. When something very public, like Williamson’s shoe blowout, occurs, recruits and families must assess risk.
It’s just one more thing to make college look like, well, what Cousins said. It’s one more blush for the one-and-done farce.
It’s so sad for a game that’s still so lovable, beneath its most publicly consumed level.