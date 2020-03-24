Joe Medley: NFL moves giving starved sports fans chatter fodder

Amid COVID-19, let’s talk sports. Current sports. Like, actually-happening sports.
It’s not happening on a field or before a crowd, but the NFL’s pre-draft moves sure have been conversation pieces. Sure, there’s nothing else to spark conversation, but that’s beside the point.
Who’s not having trouble seeing Tom Brady as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer? Seriously, we first knew him as a New England Patriot when another national crisis dominated conversation and temporarily paused sports.
From the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to coronavirus, we penciled Brady in as a Patriot and set him as the bar for the rest to hurdle. Now, we have to imagine him in pewter, red and orange instead of red, white and blue.
Oh well, we all got over Johnny Unitas in powder blue and Brett Favre in purple.
We also get to imagine at least two Brady-Drew Brees divisional showdowns next season, with Emmanuel Sanders added to Brees’ list of targets.
We also must imagine two Heisman Trophy winners, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston, in new places as eras end in Carolina and Tampa.
We have to imagine Stefon Diggs, he of the “Minneapolis Miracle,” trying to make miracles for Buffalo, another franchise that’s lost four Super Bowls.
We get to picture Todd Gurley totes in Atlanta and Melvin Gordon balling for the Broncos. We can hope that Gordon’s move means good things for former Anniston/Jacksonville State star Troymaine Pope, still with the Chargers.
As wide receivers change teams, we get to speculate on a landing place for former JSU wide receiver Josh Pearson, whose stock rose after a pro day in Kansas.
It’s real sports news. It’s happening as we watch from our social distance. It’s chatter fodder, and do we ever need it.