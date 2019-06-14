One sad question hangs as at least six major college basketball programs await NCAA allegations stemming from the FBI’s probe into the sport.
Will anything we hear really shock us?
Major college basketball has jaded even those of us who love it most. Bigtime coaches make big money to win. Players, many from poor backgrounds, want money to play. There’s no shortage of profiteers in the middle and hanger-ons.
It got bad enough to get the attention of the FBI. That led to a corruption trial and convictions. Former Adidas exec James Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and basketball middleman Christian Dawkins were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October.
Yes, “basketball middleman” is a title, and college basketball went through the legal ringer that is the Southern District of New York.
Now, the NCAA stands poised to drop allegations of Level 1 violations around the major college basketball landscape. It’s believed that Auburn and LSU could be among schools getting letters.
The cast of characters that do the dirty deeds got arrogant enough to attract attention from the Feds. Wiretaps netted quotes like LSU coach Will Wade mentioning a “strong (expletive) offer” for a recruit, and what yet haven’t we heard?
Would any of it shock us?
Is it just business as usual, caught on tape?
The NCAA will take it from here. March Madness will give way to Summer Sadness, but only if major college basketball still has the capacity to shock us.
Otherwise, the unaffected bigtime coaches, players, profiteers and hanger-ons just perk up, breathe relieved and resume business as usual … with, maybe, a little less arrogance.