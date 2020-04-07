Joe Medley: NCAA tourney never came, but it sure went

Did anybody miss the “One Shining Moment” montage Monday night?
Maybe you missed the NCAA championship game, or the Final Four, or the three weeks that would’ve been “March Madness.”
Another sad major-sports date came and went without major sports. Major League Baseball’s opening day would’ve been March 26, and the Final Four would’ve reached conclusion Monday night.
More sad days will come as life stops in the hope of stemming the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re all confined to our homes to keep us from infecting each other, and whatever device we call TV these days has become our lifeline to something outside our own walls.
Problem is, we have no major sports. It’s all canceled or postponed.
The NCAA tournament was the first major-sports championship lost to the virus. We lost one of the most popular sporting events on the calendar.
No bracketology. No bracket contests. No office bracket challenges.
No buzzer-beaters. No upsets, and no net cutting.
It’s heartbreaking, even in football country. For three weeks of the year, even football fans care about college basketball.
Instead of One Shining Moment, we’ll have to wait for the missing-ring documentary featuring Kansas or Gonzaga. We’re left to wonder what former Alabama coach Anthony Grant’s third-ranked Dayton team could’ve done?
We had Dayton, San Diego State and Creigton in the top 10. Could this have been a Cinderella kind of year?
We’ll never know, because they never played. Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium remained empty and quiet, leaving us all to watch something else.