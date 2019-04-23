Applaud the NCAA when it gets something right, and rules changes announced Tuesday for college football got it right.
Starting this season, targeting calls must either be confirmed or overturned, and all elements of targeting must be present to confirm. It’s good to put a high standard on calls that can cause a player’s ejection and absence for half of a key game.
Hello, Devin White.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel also changed overtime rules to avoid the Texas A&M-LSU scenario again. When games reach a fifth overtime, they alternate two-point conversion attempts.
Call it college football’s version of soccer’s penalty-kick shootout, but it cuts down on the number of plays in a game. Alternating overtime possessions starting on the opponent’s 25-yard line helped Texas A&M and LSU run a combined 197 plays in a seven-overtime game last season.
The new overtime rule also forces more imagination in two-point play design. Coaches might want to put a few more in the game plan, just in case, and having them in the game plan just might tempt their use more in regulation.
The NCAA also outlawed blindside blocks and two-man wedge formation on kickoffs, eliminating more plays and tactics known to generate concussions.
All good changes, and good on the NCAA for making them.