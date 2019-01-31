JACKSONVILLE — Dear NCAA selection committee, we know you’ve heard of Ja Morant and Murray State. You probably heard about those 42 NBA scouts at the Murray-Belmont game last week.
There’s another team in the Ohio Valley Conference.
That team has now beaten Murray State and Belmont.
That team has beaten Belmont the past five times they’ve played and beat Murray State 88-68 Thursday.
That team, Jacksonville State, sits alone atop the OVC.
And since you’ve heard this should be, the year for the OVC to get more than one team in the NCAA tournament, mark it down. If JSU (16-6, 8-1 OVC) keeps winning into the OVC tourney, the Gamecocks shouldn’t have to win the automatic bid to get in.
Not if Murray State, with its high-flying superstar, doesn’t have to.
Not if Belmont doesn’t have to.
JSU made sure of that Thursday night, relegating Murray State to chants of “overrated” from JSU’s student section. Soon enough, the students changed to chants of “number-one!” and “OVC!”
Before this whupping ended, JSU coach Ray Harper got to pull his starters out for an ovation.
When it was over, JSU’s Christian Cunningham found a television camera from the ESPN+ broadcast and pointed into it. He made an emphatic point.
“We’re here,” said the senior forward and veteran of JSU’s only Division I-era NCAA tourney team, “and we’re number one.”
He didn’t have to say JSU is No. 1 in the OVC. He and his teammates just made statement enough.
The statement came a week after Yahoo! Sports writer Pat Forde rightly called the selection committee’s attention to Murray State and Belmont. If 42 NBA scouts know something, he wrote, then the committee should, too.
No doubt the OVC office welcomed the attention from that Jan. 24 game at Murray, Ky., a game Belmont won 77-69. Just a week before that, JSU handled Belmont 91-80 in overtime at home.
The Gamecocks have enjoyed having the OVC’s best football team for years. Thanks to third-year head coach Ray Harper, JSU now has the OVC’s best men’s basketball team.
That’s right. The football school has ascended in the basketball league.
The Gamecocks might not have a camera-compelling player like Morant. They might not have Belmont’s shooting show, but they have something measurably better in all the ways that should matter.
JSU has the team that outscored Belmont by 25 points after halftime.
JSU has the team that, with Marlon Hunter’s defense and plenty of help, made everything hard for Morant. He got his 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting but had to work his way through a few white jerseys to get there, and he endured few blocked shots on the way.
JSU won the way it’s won the rest of this season, holding Murray State to 24-for-60 shooting and outrebounding the Racers 38-30.
They shot 58.1 percent from the floor and didn’t need a freakish barrage of 3-pointers to hit 88 points. They hit five.
JSU didn’t let its lead shrink when Jason Burnell left the action briefly in the second half with cramps. It didn’t seem to matter that Cunningham had foul troubles.
JSU was the better team, the team that’s won 16 of its last 19 games. It’s a team that has the chance to enter the OVC tournament 25-6, or at least get through league play and the tourney short of double-digit losses.
It’s the team that missed on opportunities in the non-conference schedule, falling 74-72 to West Virginia and 69-65 to Wichita State. Then again, both games fell during a six-game stretch of misses by guard and Tennessee transfer Detrick Mostella, who had a leg injury.
Since his return, JSU is 8-1.
Harper’s third team has the stuff to warrant an at-large look. That Gamecocks need to keep making the case.