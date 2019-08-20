The NFL and rapper Jay-Z have partnered, allegedly so the league can step up its social justice game.
Here’s hoping the intent is real and both sides came ready to listen.
Why not listen to each other? It’s not like either side has many friends, since announcing their partnership last week. Core audiences for both sides have panned the partnership.
The league’s commissioner and the billionaire entertainment superstar crossed battle lines alone. Battle lines remain elbow locked behind them, nearly four years after former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the National Anthem to protest apparent inequality in how police treat minorities.
There’s not much listening happening at their backs, so Jay-Z and Roger Goodell must drop shields. This can’t be about projections of changing societal demographics and capitalistic positioning.
Our country needs healing, and sports have a history of healing us. There’s a chance to unlock elbows and close a wound, still bleeding so long as team owners blackball a quarterback good enough to start for some teams and back up for most.
There’s no good reason to wish the Goodell-Jay-Z partnership to fail.
There’s no good reason for either party to play the partnership at the risk of failure, the moment somebody overplays.
May all involved understand the significance of what they’ve undertaken, and may it succeed.