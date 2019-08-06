The STATS-FCS poll came out Tuesday, with Jacksonville State at No. 6. That wasn't the biggest news, however.
Circle Sept. 14 on the calendar. That's the day of JSU's game against No. 4 Eastern Washington.
It's the second meeting between the two schools. The first came in a 2013 quarterfinal, on a red field in Cheney, Wash., and JSU had equal footing with an FCS elite ... until injuries claimed quarterback Eli Jenkins and running back Damarcus James.
Six years later, they'll play on a traditional green field. JSU calls it Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, and it shapes up as one of JSU's biggest regular-season home games in years.
The potential playoff implications are obvious. A win puts a major bullet point on JSU's resume. Assuming the usual run in Ohio Valley Conference play and no trip-ups elsewhere, the EWU game could put JSU on course for a 2015-like run … deep and mostly at home.
In terms of fan buzz, the EWU game could do for JSU what a near-win at Auburn did in 2015. It could be the game that sets up the feeling of a special season.
Top 10 matchups at home don’t happen often. It could be a special day for JSU.
After mostly postseason disappointments since 2015, the EWU game could show that JSU is, once again, ready to play on equal footing with FCS elites when the weather gets cold.