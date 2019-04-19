Mama Brooks has her name on a baseball park in Calhoun County, and it couldn’t be more appropriate.
The city of Oxford made a special presentation before Oxford’s Class 6A playoff series against Hartselle on Friday, placing a black placard with gold letters enshrining “Mama Brooks’ Corner” on the home side of Choccolocco Park’s main signature field grandstand.
The city of Oxford and the school's baseball team homor the late Pat Brooks. She died earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/k487MHcsuk— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 19, 2019
Next to that corner of the grandstand, Oxford players placed a foldout chair with a black-and-gold wreath commemorating Mama Brooks.
Pat Brooks, wife of former Wellborn coach Jimmy Brooks and mother to Oxford High head baseball coach Wes Brooks and Top Gun Athletic owner Roby Brooks, lost her year-long battle with cancer April 6.
It was this time last year when local baseball watchers stopped seeing her in her familiar corner, in her foldout chair. It was her spot at lots of ballparks, anywhere she went to follow her family’s baseball pursuits, and her presence there has been missed.
With the naming of Mama Brooks’ Corner, she’s back at the ballpark, in a way, and will always be remembered for her loving support of her family and so many players they coached or called teammates.
It was a nice thought by the city of Oxford and Oxford’s baseball team and well deserved for Mama Brooks.