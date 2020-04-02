Joe Medley: Let’s talk sports, then repost and fill in your answers

Isn’t it something how folks who would troll you over politics now want to know your favorite NFL players and sports movies?
File it under “tell me something about you,” but COVID-19 has created a kind of New Year’s Day syndrome on social media. We’re all coming out of our trenches, unarmed and ready to chat.
They want to know your unpopular opinions, what you don’t like that everyone else likes.
Ever gotten a tattoo?
Bungee-jumped?
What are your parents’ names?
It’s all about small-talking the big issue away, and sports make a popular small-talk option. I’ll accept the challenge. Let’s talk sports movies
I never took piano but learned the sad “Brian’s Song” motif when I was a kid.
The Roger Maris story “61*” allowed me to feel like I was along for the ride as Maris and Mickey Mantle chased Babe Ruth’s home-run record. Imagine being a Yankees fan in 1961.
I can watch “Remember the Titans” any time. Same for “We Are Marshall” and “Blindside.” A sports-writer friend and I teared up watching “Seabiscuit.”
The hardest questionnaire repost was picking a favorite player from every NFL team. Don’t ask me to pick between Vikings greats Fran Tarkenton and Jim Marshall. That’s a tie.
Don’t ask me to pick a favorite Cowboy. The answer is “none,” and I’ll toss few hashtags: #Dec281975, #PearsonPush, #NeverForget.
Give me Walter Payton for the Bears, but also give me Virgil Livers, one of the most successful Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the NFL.
I struggled with the Jets, but I always loved hearing ESPN’s Chris Berman call out Curtis “My Favorite” Martin.
I know … Joe Namath, but I’m not from Alabama. As it was with Ken Stabler and Bart Starr, I saw Namath in NFL colors long before I thought of him in crimson. Besides, I was 3 when he made his famous guarantee.
For the Saints, I bet no one else picked Joe Federspiel. For that matter, who picked Bubba Parris (49ers) and Cris Dishman (Oilers)? They all played for my high school, St. Francis DeSales in Louisville, Ky.
Those were my NFL and sports-movie picks. Feel free to pop yours in the comments while all is quiet on the life front.