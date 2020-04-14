Joe Medley: Larson had to go for good of NASCAR

NASCAR had to suspend Kyle Larson indefinitely after his very public N-word slip, and Chip Ganassi Racing had to fire him.
It’s not just a driver with Japanese heritage, seemingly oblivious of how Japanese Americans were herded into camps during World War II, slipping into racially charged language in an iRacing event.
It’s not just the team’s and the sport’s concern for how using such language affects sponsors.
The clue comes in NASCAR’s Member Conduct Policy, so telling in its strong wording regarding such offenses. The policy, unveiled in 2016, levies fines and/or indefinite suspension or termination for “a public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”
In other words, NASCAR will bump and spin expressions of bigotry out of the draft.
Protecting sponsors has something to do with the language of the rule, but the rule also shows that NASCAR knows it has a perception problem. A nearly all-white sport, rooted in the South, knows it must avoid even the appearance of tolerating intolerance.
It’s not like NASCAR can have a stray executive, like baseball’s Al Campanis or Marge Schott, spout off and get the same public benefit of the doubt that a more traditionally national and diverse sport might get.
When a NASCAR figure says such things, it plays into perceptions of the sport’s off-camera culture. That Larson was apparently unaware that he was speaking to an entire group of drivers when he addressed his spotter with a racial slur only advances that perception.
It’s a largely outdated perception. The professional face of NASCAR hardly conforms to the good-ole-boy look of yesteryear. Modern team personnel, including drivers, tend to present more as polished stars, well versed in the parlance and body language of public relations.
But NASCAR, which started a Drive For Diversity in 2004, doesn’t want what comes from the cheap seats and infields to contradict that drive. The sport can’t have its most visible figures, the drivers, effectively encouraging it.