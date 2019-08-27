Tua Tagovailoa’s wit seems as sharp as his left arm’s accuracy with a football, and it makes us want to take his lead and get yards after the catch.
What better way for Alabama’s latest savior quarterback to prove his saviorhood than holding for kicks? Never mind the fake-field goal implications. We’re talking, when the kicker actually kicks Tua’s laces-out holds and tight tilts.
Oh, sure, he jokes. He has fun with media questions centered on his added role with Alabama’s team. He presses to obvious absurdity about work that went into winning the job, imagining the weight on his shoulders to catch a snap, spin laces out and tilt the ball just so, in his direction.
What if it’s a tie game — he mentioned the 6-6 scenario, one Alabama faces most often when an overmatched opponent manages to score first — and Alabama needs the kick to take the lead en route to a 59-6 rout of Guarantee State?
What if these Alabama kickers start making pressure kicks, on Tua’s watch as holder?
It must’ve been him.
Tua made Alabama fans suddenly able to turn back around and look when kickers take the field.
It was Tua, all along, that Alabama needed to spare Nick Saban his kicker kryptonite, the thing that occasionally sends Supercoach careening down Weird Decision Way.
Had Tua come sooner, Saban doesn’t make the fateful decision to go for it on fourth down in the 2013 Iron Bowl. He doesn’t have to, and “Got a second?” never happens. “Got Tua?” rules mockery memes.
Got Tua? Sure, because he has the kicker cure. His magic holds become to Crimson Tide kickers what “Oyage” was to Gus.
The quarterback who temporarily all but silenced exasperated “run the ball!” rants in Crimson Tidedom could also start “Kick, Nick, Kick!” cheers, and all because Tua prayed and prepared tirelessly to stay on the field for one more snap.
This could be bigger than second-and-26.