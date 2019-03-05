JSU baseball

Jacksonville State lost 5-3 to Samford at home Tuesday.

 Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

A chill wind blew across the new Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Tuesday, but it was a reassuring wind.

No, the Gamecocks’ 5-3 loss to Samford was no reward for the 423 fans who braved near-freezing temperatures. A 5-8 start hardly seems made to order for the first year in a new stadium, but about that wind and cold air?

It means a lot more season lies ahead than behind the Gamecocks.

Case, JSU’s long-time coach whose name adorns the new digs, didn’t schedule to stack a big start inside a grand venue. He believes in this team and sees challenges now as enhancing chances for a championship later.

That’s why JSU will go from that Tuesday loss to Samford, right into today’s game at ninth-ranked Georgia before opening Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend at home. That OVC series will start a seven-game homestand that includes a three-game visit from Purdue and a one-off from old rival Troy.

Somewhere along the line, Case believes, cold-weather disappointments will turn into warmer-weather payoffs.

Case sees a bottom line in chances to win a conference title, and he sees a capable team. He draws experience from a lot of winning teams over a lot of winning seasons, so he’s more than earned benefit of the doubt.

A team that finishes with something to celebrate befits a new stadium more than a team that wins February and early March. Let’s see where this season goes.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...