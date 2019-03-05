A chill wind blew across the new Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Tuesday, but it was a reassuring wind.
No, the Gamecocks’ 5-3 loss to Samford was no reward for the 423 fans who braved near-freezing temperatures. A 5-8 start hardly seems made to order for the first year in a new stadium, but about that wind and cold air?
It means a lot more season lies ahead than behind the Gamecocks.
Case, JSU’s long-time coach whose name adorns the new digs, didn’t schedule to stack a big start inside a grand venue. He believes in this team and sees challenges now as enhancing chances for a championship later.
That’s why JSU will go from that Tuesday loss to Samford, right into today’s game at ninth-ranked Georgia before opening Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend at home. That OVC series will start a seven-game homestand that includes a three-game visit from Purdue and a one-off from old rival Troy.
Somewhere along the line, Case believes, cold-weather disappointments will turn into warmer-weather payoffs.
Case sees a bottom line in chances to win a conference title, and he sees a capable team. He draws experience from a lot of winning teams over a lot of winning seasons, so he’s more than earned benefit of the doubt.
A team that finishes with something to celebrate befits a new stadium more than a team that wins February and early March. Let’s see where this season goes.