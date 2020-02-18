Joe Medley: JCA’s victory shared by many, including AHSAA

JACKSONVILLE — The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s competitive balance rule for private schools has its winners and losers. Teams forced to move up in classification because of success, say nothing of new teams their paths, likely take a negative view.
The rule has winners, too. On Monday night in Pete Mathews Coliseum, the winners were Jacksonville Christian’s boys team and fans of great stories.
The Thunder, who clapped from a school with an average daily enrollment of 41.85 in grades 10-12, according to the most recent AHSAA reclassification data, finally broke through. It’s been 18 years since JCA upped in competition class from Christian school ball to AHSAA play, and it’s headed to the state semifinals in Birmingham.
The Thunder will play on the state’s biggest stage for basketball Monday at 10:30 a.m., against Lanett in Legacy Arena.
It’s a triumph for Tommy Miller, a coach of three decades and change who does so much to keep his school going. Through age and health concerns, he’s kept coaching multiple sports and serving as the school’s principal, all while pastoring Wellington First Baptist Church.
It’s a triumph for 6-foot-7 JCA center Chase Vinson, a player who would crack the starting five of a true All-Calhoun County team, not broken down by classification.
It’s a triumph for Eli Fair, Miller’s grandson and happy glue guy who hit the 40-foot shot that lifted JCA over Spring Garden in Monday’s Northeast Regional final.
It’s a victory for everyone who has poured heart and soul into a school with not many students and not lots of money, but it’s also a victory for competitive balance.
The rule bumped Sacred Heart up from 1A to 2A in basketball after the Cardinals’ run of four straight state titles. Timing potentially unlocked a door when JCA was ready for its much-needed moment.