Joe Medley: Jacksonville looks golden headed to Birmingham

JACKSONVILLE — Only fools predict the twists and turns of an Alabama high school basketball Final Four with certainty, but Jacksonville’s boys tempt the fool out of us all.
Arguably, other teams out of Calhoun County went to Birmingham built just as well for what was to come. Most of those teams came home with a blue trophy.
It’s hard to imagine a team built better for Birmingham than these Golden Eagles.
Jacksonville looked the part Wednesday, dispatching physical Handley 83-66 in the Class 4A Northeast Regional final in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
A team on hype hyperdrive since 6-foot-9 center Cade Phillips joined a well-established roster during the offseason, the Golden Eagles claimed their third Northeast Regional title and first since 2004.
Pursuit of their first state title in boys’ basketball resumes Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Legacy Arena, where they’ll play the St. James-Booker T. Washington winner.
Booker T. Washington was the team that pushed Anniston to the limit before the Bulldogs eked out their third state title a year ago, 54-52.
Jacksonville has taken a page out of Anniston’s 2021 playbook. Malcolm Carlisle was the move-in player who put a good team over the top then, joining forces with eventual Class 4A player of the year Antonio Kite. Phillips is that guy for Jacksonville, joining forces with fellow junior Division I prospect John Broom.
Anniston had more going on than a high-profile move-in player, however, and so has Jacksonville. A lot more.
All of it was on display as the Golden Eagles came through two physical challenges at regional, beating Westminster Christian in a battle of 4A’s Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll and Handley.
Jacksonville has played like the “Showtime” Lakers at times, running, dunking and swatting its way to 80, 90 even 100 points some nights. Can a team long of limb, quick of foot and springy of legs like the Golden Eagles grind, which teams typically must do this deep postseason?
Oh yes. First year coach Shane Morrow made sure of it with what Phillips calls the “Oklahoma drill” leading up to regional. Morrow says he made it up.
“Just grabbing and holding,” Morrow said. “We’d just have guys who get the ball at the top, and we had a guy grabbing and grabbing jerseys. We had a guy at the bottom with a big pad, knocking us.
“It was anything I could think of just to try to simulate the physical, the grabbing and the holding aspect that we knew was coming.”
That came in handy against Handley, a team heavy contingent on football players, playing under their football coach because of unexpected circumstances. Larry Strain made no bones about it … though his team tried to rattle a few.
“I feel like, and I’m not meaning this bad in any way, that we had to ugly the game up, or we had to bloody the game up,” he said. “I don’t mean to intentionally hurt nobody … but I felt like we had to be more physical.
“That’s the only chance that we had.”
Jacksonville also has quite a few football players on its roster. Many were All-Calhoun County football players, but most of them were depth in basketball.
The Golden Eagles had to go without six football players early in the season because those guys remained active through the second round of the football playoffs. That includes twins Caden and Camren Johnson, who played football in the fall after having established themselves in basketball.
The Golden Eagles also had to go without Phillips for a month in the back half of the season because of his foot injury.
That explains how they got through a regional final despite foul troubles for Phillips and Broom, but not without anxious moments. Phillips got his third foul at 7:46 of the third quarter and Broom his, at 2:30. With both players out, Handley quickly turned an 11-point deficit into a three-point scare.
Morrow rolled the dice and put Broom and Phillips back in the game at 1:43 of the third, and each got his fourth foul in the fourth quarter … Phillips at 6:51 and Broom at 5:03.
This time, with Broom and Phillips out of the game, Jacksonville grew its lead from 65-54 to 74-59, when they subbed back in at 3:19.
“There’s 14 guys on that bench, and I’m not afraid to play any of them,” Morrow said. “I know some of them don’t get to play, but I wouldn’t be nervous if one through 14 was out there.”
The bus carrying Jacksonville to Birmingham will go loaded with other promising factors. The team’s biggest stars, Phillips and Broom, come off as good team personalities. Their chemistry predates Jacksonville, to AAU ball.
Though a first-year head coach, Morrow has seemed to manage a talented roster well. He’s never come off as too big, or not big enough, for the job.
It all comes down to Tuesday and Friday in Birmingham, as to whether Jacksonville can add itself to Alexandria, Anniston and Sacred Heart on a short list of boys’ state basketball champions from Calhoun County.
Through regional play, hype and reality seem well in sync.