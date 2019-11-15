Hello, mid-November. Time to take stock of what we couldn’t know in August.
First, who knew Mother Nature would skip fall in Alabama? It went from 100 degrees to freezing in October, and the leaves fallen upon my yard look awfully green.
Second, who knew in August that Jacksonville State fans would be left without the rite of FCS Selection Sunday?
Third, who knew Alabama fans would find themselves left with reason to pull for Auburn?
Lastly, who knew Auburn fans would find themselves left with reason to pull for outcomes that would deny many the coaching change they want?
It seems appropriate that we skipped from the heat of preseason hype to a chill wind, eh?
Let’s start with JSU, which has an open date and time for reflection. A season of graduation and injury losses left the Gamecocks with young lines, minus a top pass catcher and needing a viable kicker. A perennial Ohio Valley Conference champion lies out of contention.
The Gamecocks will play host to Eastern Kentucky a week from today then call it a season. They’ll have no FCS selection Sunday on the fifth-floor stadium club.
With a regular-season game to play, the school announced next season’s schedule. Why not look forward to the chance for a happier place?
Alabama’s loss to LSU last week and this week’s release of College Football Playoff standings leave Alabama fans reason to hold their noses. They need Auburn to knock off No. 4 Georgia, creating an opening for No. 5 Alabama to get back into the top four.
If Auburn obliges at home then goes on to beat Alabama, always a desired outcome in Tiger land, then Gus Malzahn can take a cool, comfortable seat at Waffle House.
To sum up life for the three schools we follow most around here, it’s bad news, worse news or bad news/good news.
Right before Thanksgiving is no time for indigestion, but hey … pass the turkey, stuffed with August hype.