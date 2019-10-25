One beauty of the running community is its mutually nurturing nature. Be it school teams or individuals, they compete. They want to win, but, above all, they promote the sport.
That became evident in the hour leading up to Thursday’s Calhoun County cross country championship, when a long-time coach associated with one school went out of his way to gush about pre-race publicity that centered on a runner for another school.
It’s precisely because of the running community’s nature that it’s easy to be happy for a guy like John Moore, whose White Plains boys and girls teams swept for their first county titles.
In five years as White Plains’ coach, Moore has put countless hours into turning an 11-year-old program into a program of note in the ever-growing, county cross-country scene. He still puts work into maintaining the 2-year-old White Plains course he helped to build.
But Moore isn’t just White Plains’ coach and father of newly crowned boys county champion Jake Moore. The elder Moore has long been a creature of the local running community, quick to reach out with ideas that help to promote the sport at large.
As emotions of the moment settled on Moore on Thursday, one couldn’t help remember what he did for another program. He played a role in helping Anniston build its program, which came out of nowhere to win the 2017 county title.
Anniston fielded no runners in 2016, but its 2017 county champions came together over the next summer, with Moore’s encouragement.
“He invited us for a run. It was right before Woodstock, and it was for a cause,” Anniston coach Lisa Howard said at the time. “They, basically, was just so excited. He had a talk with James (Haynes), and I told them to try to get a team and told James to try to get some people.”
Christian Myles was part of that 2017 Anniston team. Entering Thursday’s race, Myles was Jake Moore’s top competitor, having edged him on the same course just two weeks prior to the county meet.
Jake Moore won big Thursday, but Myles finished second. Just one more reason for someone who cares about the sport to smile … and, maybe, cry a little.