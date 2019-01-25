At the risk of screaming into the drive-through car wash dryer, this could and, perhaps, should be a season for the Ohio Valley Conference to get more than its tournament champion in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Don’t believe it? Yahoo! Sports’ Pat Forde wrote as much today, pointing out that a Thursday game between Murray State and Belmont attracted 42 NBA scouts. Murray State’s Ja Morant was the main attraction, but not the only attraction.
NBA scouts know something, Forde writes, and maybe the NCAA selection committee should, too.
If you’ve been following OVC basketball at all this year, then you know, and welcome the rest of the college basketball world to our awakening.
While Forde touted Murray and Belmont as the two OVC teams worth NCAA consideration, there’s another team worth mentioning. It’s Jacksonville State, the 14-6 team that just beat Belmont 91-80 in overtime and has beaten Belmont the past five times they’ve played.
Belmont beat Murray State 79-66 on Thursday.
JSU needs to help its cause to be a possible at-large team. Playing a league that struggles to get more than its automatic-bid team in the NCAA field, the Gamecocks must avoid slip-ups like their 88-70 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
JSU has 11 OVC games left, including one shot at Murray State on Jan. 31 at home. A 6-5 record through those games gets JSU to the OVC tourney with 20 wins. A 9-2 run makes double-digit losses before Selection Sunday impossible.
If JSU plays like it can, the OVC has three teams worth considering. JSU has to take care of the “if” part of that.