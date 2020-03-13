Joe Medley: It feels like the week sports died, and all we can do is pray

Ever heard the Don McLean song "American Pie?"
It’s an acoustic ode to "the day the music died," marking the Feb. 3, 1959, deaths of rock and roll’s Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Melancholy yet ironically upbeat, the song poetically weaves cultural references through bar-stool remembrances.
This feels like the week sports died.
With every headline about yet another piece of yet another beloved American pie suspending seasons and canceling staples like “March Madness,” a piece of sports fandom shuts down, too.
It’s all because of a virus that sports fans panned with beer jokes a couple of weeks ago. Heck, a couple of days ago.
No joke. The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic this week, all while our newsfeeds sprout graphics showing most of our nation’s states red from confirmed cases.
No one jokes now, and laments over lost sports come with blushing shame. People are sick and dying, and the rest of us sicken with fear. Others must care for the sick or help the well stay safe.
We should question ourselves over those infected patients that fear and fear’s powerful allies kept from quarantine and care at McClellan’s well-suited facility a few weeks. Would a little compassion have helped?
We’re left to think of so many medically more vulnerable folks. What about the homeless walking Calhoun County’s streets, malnourished and in various states of immunocompromise?
If only we had a donated care-and-shelter facility. If only we’d learned the distinction between Coronavirus and COVID-19 before overdosing on NIMBY.
But why digress more? We’re too far down a road of regrets, and it’s better to pray than preach. Feel free to join in or add to this list.
I pray for my parents, mother-in-law and all elder or newborn folks most medically vulnerable.
I pray for my wife and all other nurses and doctors who could face or do face this virus in a front-line way.
I pray for all decision makers in positions to mitigate risk for the rest of us. May their motivations grow selfless and wisdom sharpen.
I pray for all having to adjust as our world shuts down.
I pray for all losing retirement income on the plunging stock market.
I pray for all who could lose work at a time when statistics say that far too many of us couldn’t cover a $400 emergency.
I pray for school kids answering questions about home internet access, in the event they all become homeschoolers.
I pray for senior high schoolers who could see sudden and abbreviated endings to their school and extracurricular experiences. They have no chance for a do-over.
And I pray for the infected, those who know they’re sick and those not yet tested. I pray for them and their caregivers around the world.
Like it or not, we’re all getting a reminder of how inevitably connected humanity is. It’s not “THOSE people.” It’s us.
Let’s make good use of time we’d normally fill with sports.