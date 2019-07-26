Calhoun County had its first preseason media day for the county’s 12 football-playing schools Friday, and the Calhoun County Quarterback Club, sponsors and Anniston Country Club did themselves proud.
Take it from somebody who’s covered media days for major college sports. Friday’s event felt professionally done.
Coaches and players were better than on schedule. Things got ahead of schedule.
Print and television media did their thing in a closed-off room, which used to be ACC’s pro shop. The event’s naturally more talkative “radio row” set up on the other side of closed doors, in the 19th Hole bar and grill.
Media from Birmingham, Albertville and Sylacauga joined local outlets, and they came armed with questions. Organizers served food and tea/water just down the hall.
Local high school football coaches and players got big-time treatment, as good or better than what their counterparts in other counties have long received.
Moderator Doug O’Dell, an assistant principal at Alexandria High School, came off like someone who’s done this. Maybe a few times.
Congrats to all for pulling it off well on the first try. We can’t wait to see how it improves.