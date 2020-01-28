Joe Medley: In Bryant tragedy, we see ball families

What do you see in the story about Kobe Bryant’s death in Sunday’s tragic helicopter accident?
Do you see the tragedy of a transcendent NBA legend lost far too young? A dad giving the last full measure while supporting his daughter’s travel-ball pursuits?
How about a helicopter full of parents, giving the last full measure while supporting their daughters’ pursuits?
That’s the most relatable part of this sad story, because so many familiar families know the life. They simply call it “ball.”
No, most such families don’t have Bryant’s well-earned millions. They won’t soon rent a private helicopter. If they do, then may flying conditions be kinder than they were to the experienced pilot who yet found trouble Sunday in Calabasas.
Most ball families in our patch of Heaven travel the plenty-dangerous highways and byways, chasing kids while kids chase dreams. No doubt the thought has occurred. All it takes is a mishap around them: an out-of-control vehicle, jumping the median; a sleepy driver; or a patch of bad weather with slick conditions.
God forbid, another and more familiar family could end up like Bryants, or the Altobellis, or the Chesters, or the Mausers. How about the family of pilot Ara Zobayan, who could be the other driver in our imaginary, more locally connected incident?
Ball families give enough of themselves for ball, and God bless their tirelessness and selflessness. May He also bless their travels with safety.